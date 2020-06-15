x
Phoenix Avenue Starbucks temporarily closed in Fort Smith

The Starbucks located at 4601 Phoenix Ave. in Fort Smith has temporarily closed for cleaning after an associate reported feeling sick.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Starbucks located at 4601 Phoenix Ave. in Fort Smith has temporarily closed for cleaning after an associate reported feeling ill. This all comes in the midst of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

A sign in the drive-thru has alerted customers over the last few days that the store will be closed for a short time. 

5NEWS reached out to Starbucks for a comment about the sudden closure. The following response was given:

"We learned that a partner was feeling under the weather so out of precaution we closed the store immediately and initiated appropriate protocols, including a thorough deep clean of the store. The store is slated to re-open in two weeks."

As of Monday, June 15, there have been 165 positive COVID-19 cases in Sebastian County, with 89 of the cases still active. 

