Fort Smith man charged for shooting captured on Facebook Live

The shooting was captured on live videos being posted by both the suspect and the victim.

FORT SMITH, Ark — A man is facing multiple charges after allegedly shooting another man at Harley A. Wilson Memorial Park in Fort Smith. Police say the shooting was captured on Facebook Live.

An affidavit states that on February 9, 2020, Julius Jeffries started arguing with the victim on Facebook Live, accusing him of being a snitch.

Jeffries stated on the Facebook Live feed that he was driving around the north side of Fort Smith looking for the victim.

At approximately 5:00 p.m., Jeffries and the victim met at Harley A. Wilson Memorial Park in Fort Smith (referred to as 8th Street Park in the Facebook Live feed).

The victim's Facebook Live feed records Jeffries getting out of his car and speaking with him.

Jeffries became increasingly angry.

Shortly after that, Jeffries used a shotgun to shoot the victim in the stomach and groin area with birdshot.

The shooting and the victim's resulting distress can be heard on the Facebook Live feed.

The victim called 911 himself and was transported to Baptist Health, where he is listed in critical condition, and an exploratory laparotomy was performed. A urologist had to be called in because of the injury to the victim's groin.

When patrol officers arrived on the scene at Harley A. Wilson Memorial Park, the victim told them that Jeffries is the one who shot him.

The victim remains in the hospital, but is now in stable condition, an affidavit from the Circuit Court of Sebastian County states.

Both Jeffries and the victim's Facebook Live feeds have been preserved by the Fort Smith Police Department and will be placed on disc in evidence.

Jeffries was arrested the night of the shooting in Midwest City, Oklahoma.

He was extradited back to Fort Smith and booked into the Sebastian County Detention Center.

He is facing several charges, including Possession of Firearms by Certain Persons - New Crime-Felon in Possession, Battery in the First Degree.