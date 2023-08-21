Fort Smith schools reschedule outdoor games due to dangerous heat forecast

The district also says that all golf and tennis home game matches this week will be rescheduled.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith School District has canceled Junior Varsity football games and moved 9th grade games to begin later at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 21.

An email was sent to parents on Monday morning announcing the changes.

"Dear Northside and Southside Families:

To ensure the safety and well being of our students and families during the hot weather, Fort Smith Public Schools and Bentonville Public Schools have developed a plan for Monday evening’s athletics schedule," the email says.

The district announced the following:

Northisde JV football game will be rescheduled at a later date

Southside JV football game will be rescheduled at a later date

9th grade games will begin at 7:30 p.m.

9th grade games will hold mid-quarter breaks during all four quarters

Dance and cheer teams will not go onto the field until kick-off and will follow the same water breaks

Band will not be in attendance at the games

Gold and tennis home matches this week will be rescheduled

This announcement comes as the Arkansas Activities Association released a statement warning of this week's excessive heatand that "adjustments in practice times and game times may be necessary."

