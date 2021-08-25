Fort Smith Schools offering free meals to students

This whole school year Fort Smith Schools will be able to provide free meals for students of all ages, in-class and virtual.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Packing or buying lunch for all the kids can add stress to your budget and during the coronavirus pandemic, more people than ever are in need of some extra help.

“This year we’re in a way better boat because we’ve signed a waiver with the ADE allowing us to provide free breakfast and lunch to all students,” said Fort Smith Public Schools child nutrition specialist Leigh Christian.

This whole school year Fort Smith Schools will be able to provide free meals for students of all ages, in-class and virtual. Parents have to fill out a waiver for their child in order to get the meals.

Christian says while they are offering free meals to everyone this year, it’s still important to complete the free and reduced meal application because it affects more than just meals.

“It helps not only the district but their family outside of the cafeteria,” Christian said.

That application gives the district an idea of the needs at hand, besides the meals, there are other benefits to filling it out.

“They can get reduced internet costs, waived or lessened ACT or SAT score,” Christian said.

As many continue to see the struggles the pandemic presents, Leigh says this program is even more beneficial.

“The free and reduced program in general benefits so many kids that don’t have dinner at home, that's why we make food from scratch, that’s why we cook what we cook and while being able to offer to those who have never applied before or are in need," Christian said.

The free and reduced lunch program also helps fund School Resource Officers, nurses, social workers, one-on-one Student Support, tutoring, and summer camps.