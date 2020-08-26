Fort Smith Schools create learning tool for parents struggling with virtual school

They are offering tutorial classes at the adult education center to help parents navigate online learning with their children.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — For some parents, virtual learning has been a challenge during the coronavirus pandemic.

Fort Smith Public Schools (FSPS) has created a teaching tool to help with keeping kids on the virtual learning track.

FSPS is now offering classes for parents who need help teaching their kids online.

The program has been very helpful for parents like Maria who said, “When I realized that they were going to do the virtual classes in our children’s schools I took the decision to enroll in these classes.”

The classes have been very helpful to other parents as well.

Ha Tran says teaching her kids is easy now because help is just a click away “I can email her and she will help me,” she said.

The program allows parents to get a better understanding of the software being used and shows them how to work through it with their child.

Bertha Cruz says they just started the program on Monday (Aug. 24), and it’s already a big hit.

She said, “It’s a free service and with everything being so new, parents can learn digital skills and help their children.”

The adult learning center is open Monday through Thursday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.