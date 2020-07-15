Fort Smith Public Schools teacher named Arkansas Teacher of the Year finalist

Fort Smith Public Schools teacher, Susanna Post, is one of the twelve Arkansas Teacher of the Year Regional Finalists.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Susanna Post, a teacher with Fort Smith Public Schools, was named as one of the twelve Arkansas Teacher of the Year Regional Finalists.

Ms. Post is a 9-12 Grade Math and Business Technology instructor at Belle Point Center, a New Tech Academy.

"Being named a finalist for Arkansas Teacher of the Year is such an honor. No teacher joins this profession seeking awards. We teach because we love kids and want to make a difference. However, it is so exciting to have your hard work recognized in this way. As a state finalist, I feel honored to represent the excellent teaching that we strive for both at Belle Point and across Fort Smith Public Schools," said Susanna.

"We are thrilled that Ms. Post has been named an Arkansas Teacher of the Year Regional Finalist. We appreciate her dedication, passion and commitment to education and congratulate her for receiving this distinguished honor," said Martin Mahan, Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction, Fort Smith Public Schools.

The regional finalists and the four state semi-finalists will be announced at an event on July 31 at the Governor's Mansion.