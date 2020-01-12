Fort Smith School District Spring 2021 registration now open

Students enrolled in on-site instruction for this fall who wish to continue with on-site instruction in the Spring do not need to complete any forms.

FORT SMITH, Arkansas — The Fort Smith School District announced registration is now open for the Spring 2021 semester for Grades K-12.

Registration will remain open through Dec. 15.

Families who have students enrolled in on-site instruction for the Fall 2020 semester and wish to continue with on-site instruction for the Spring 2021 semester do not need to complete any of the registration forms.

Registration options for the Spring 2021 semester include:

Option 1: Continue with virtual instruction through the Pearson Connexus Platform for the Spring 2021 Semester

Option 2: Switch from virtual instruction through Pearson Connexus to on-site instruction in your student’s school building for the Spring 2021 Semester

Option 3: Switch from on-site instruction to virtual instruction through Pearson Connexus for the Spring 2021 Semester Spring 2021 Registration Forms are available on the Fort Smith Public Schools website, fortsmithschools.org, or directly at this link

If families have multiple students in their household, they should complete a form for each student.

Grades K-9: https://bit.ly/37lqCEn

Southside Grades 10-12: https://bit.ly/2JqQ7vQ

Northside Grades 10-12: https://bit.ly/3qeapJP