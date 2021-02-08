Fort Smith schools prepare for the 2021 fall semester

Teachers and staff have begun to return to school in preparation for the upcoming school year.

FORT SMITH, Arkansas —

Fort Smith teachers and staff have started returning to schools to get ready for the arrival of students for the fall 2021 semester.

Enrollment for virtual learning is open to parents and students who are interested in signing up, with the deadline to register is Friday, August 6th.

"The virtual enrollment forms for grades K-8 and grades 9-12 can be found on our website a fortsmithschools.org," said Fort Smith School District Communications Director Christina Williams.

The school district is still waiting on the results of the legislative special session called by Governor Asa Hutchinson to release the 2021 COVID-19 safety guidelines. Williams said the school district will release those plans to the public as soon as possible following the decisions made in the session.

Over the summer, the Fort Smith School District partnered with Mercy Hospital to host vaccine clinics on their different school campuses across town. The last vaccination clinic was held Monday, August 2 before the start of classes at Kimmons Middle School.

“Getting back to school, getting back to work, people are wanting to keep the community safe, so we have seen an increase in individuals coming out to receive the vaccine in the last 10 to 14 days," said Mercy Vaccine Clinic Coordinator Amy Fore.

Mercy nurses reported the vaccination of over 100 people within a few hours, with half of those doses going to kids under the age of 18 who are returning to school.