FORT SMITH, Ark. — A Fort Smith school bus was involved in a crash with another vehicle Friday (Mar. 13) evening.

It's being reported that a person in the vehicle was injured.

No students were on the bus during the time of the crash, according to Zena Featherston Marshall with Fort Smith Public Schools.

The crash happened at the intersection of I-540 and Grand Ave. in Fort Smith.