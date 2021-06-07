Fort Smith school bus catches fire in Fayetteville

All kids on the bus were evacuated.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A Fort Smith school bus caught fire in Fayetteville on Monday.

According to the Fayetteville Police Department, the vehicle caught fire at 2817 North Garland in Fayetteville.

25 Fort Smith students were on the bus, and some staff members. They were on their way to a basketball camp in Northwest Arkansas.

All kids on the bus were evacuated.

It's unclear at this time was caused the fire.

Video from the scene shows flames coming from the bottom of the back of the bus.

No injuries have been reported from the scene.