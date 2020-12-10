Fort Smith School Board votes to change the name of Albert Pike Elementary

The board voted 6-1 to rename it Park Elementary because it is on Park Avenue.

FORT SMITH, Ark — The Fort Smith School Board met on Monday (Oct. 12) to discuss renaming Albert Pike Elementary School.

They have authorized the superintendent to make the changes for the 20-21 school year.

Albert Pike Elementary School in Fort Smith is named after Albert Pike, a Confederate General.

Pike led the Confederacy during the Civil War and made some racially dividing comments after the war.

The school board decided to pass a resolution Monday (Aug. 24) with a vote of 7-0 that shows their intentions to change the name of Albert Pike Elementary. A committee will be formed to help layout the process of changing the school's name. No immediate changes will be made.

This decision comes after the board tabled the discussion in early August.

Albert Pike Elementary School was founded in the 1950s.