Fort Smith School Board reverses proposed teacher termination

FORT SMITH, Arkansas — Fort Smith Public Schools (FSPS) English teacher and drill team coach had her proposed termination reversed following a public hearing in front of the FSPS Board of Education Wednesday (May 12), but she will no longer be allowed to attend on-campus or off-campus activities in the district.

Carie Harris was given a letter of termination on March 18 following a 17-year-old FSPS student drinking at her house at an engagement party on March 13.

Harris, who has not been charged with any criminal misconduct regarding the incident, hired Fort Smith lawyer Nathan Mendenhall to represent her to fight the termination and remain in her position with the school district.

FSPS attorney Marshall Ney said Harris was terminated because:

She allowed persons not of legal drinking age, including a district student, to consume alcohol in a teacher’s home

She failed to properly care for an FSPS student under her care on or off-campus

She failed to properly report the incident to a district student’s parents

She failed to promote the health, safety and welfare of district’s students in violation of district policy 3.27, which was the only written inclusion all five members voted true

She failed to maintain a professional relationship with each student both in and inside-outside of the classroom in violation of Standard 1 in the Code of Ethics for Arkansas Educators

The district has lost trust in the teacher

She engaged in conduct that materially interfaces with the proper performance of duties