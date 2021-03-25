Fort Smith school board president to face an opponent in re-election bid

School board members serve three-year terms. Zone 1 generally represents southeast Fort Smith and Barling; Zone 4 generally represents north Fort Smith.

FORT SMITH, Arkansas — Only one of the three seats up for election in the May 18 school elections for Fort Smith Public Schools is opposed.

Positions held by FSPS school board members Bill Hanesworth (at large), Wade Gilkey (Zone 1) and Yvonne Keaton-Martin (Zone 4) are up for re-election.

Hanesworth and Keaton-Martin filed for reelection to their seats according to the Sebastian County Clerk’s office.

No opponent filed to run against Keaton-Martin, who was first elected in 2003. Matt Blaylock filed along with Hanesworth for the at-large position.

Troy Eckelhoff is the only candidate to file for the Zone 1 seat.

March 1 was the filing deadline.

Hanesworth was elected to his at large-seat in 2015 and serves as the president of the board.

He believes the district has accomplished a lot of great things while he has been on the board, but he has a list of about “25 items going through my mind, that have been, that I think are the next things we need to do.”

Included in those are completing Vision 2023 plan on time and on budget; establishing a district-wide Wi-Fi network so all students can take advantage of technology as an important learning tool and continuing to evaluate and expand school security needs.

