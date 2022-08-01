Fort Smith School Board discusses Peak Center flooding

Water came into Peak Innovation Center during the rainfall June 7 from two sources, according to FSPS reports.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Public Schools Board of Education want more information for possible solutions to flooding at the district’s newly opened Peak Innovation Center. Record rainfall in Fort Smith caused flash flooding in the city on June 7, June 8 and June 10.

Water came into Peak Innovation Center during the rainfall on June 7 from two sources, according to FSPS reports. On the north side of the facility, the water entered into the building approximately 15-20 feet inward along the majority of its entire length, the report states. On the east side of the facility, water entered approximately 20-30 feet down the corridors, the unfinished classrooms and the community room space, which are part of phase two of the project and not completed at this time.

