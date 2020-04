The landfill will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Starting Friday, May 1, the Fort Smith Landfill will reopen to the public.

The staff has added additional measures to ensure the safety of landfill visitors.

"Please be patient as we anticipate longer than normal wait times," Fort Smith Sanitation wrote on Facebook.

If you have any questions, call the sanitation office at 479-784-2465.