Fort Smith sales tax revenue up more than 16% in first six months

In the first half of the year, the city has collected $10.206 million from its portion of the county sales tax.

FORT SMITH, Arkansas — Fort Smith’s sales tax revenue continues the strong trend it has seen for the past year as June’s sales tax revenues were higher than the same time last year and above what was budgeted for 2021.

“Fort Smith is financially secure and the higher sales tax collections, which have occurred for over one year, are not due to any one-time issue and can be partially annualized in future budgets.

The numbers tell me that Fort Smith and the State of Arkansas are stronger financially and economically than we all thought before and after COVID,” City Administrator Carl Geffken said in June.

The city’s share of the Sebastian County sales tax garnered $1.73 million in June, 12.33% higher than $1.54 million in June 2020, according the city’s June sales tax report.

Numbers in June’s report reflect May transactions. In the 2021 budget, the city budgeted $1.54 million, the same amount the sales tax generated in June 2020, so the revenue is up 12.33% from the budget.