Fort Smith police arrest convenience store robbery suspect

The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) announced they've arrested the suspect that robbed a convenience store on Saturday, April 8, night.
FSPD says the robbery took place at approximately 10:17 p.m. at The Point Convenience Store located at 1116 Grand Avenue.
According to witnesses, a male entered the store and went behind the counter. When confronted, the male put his hand in his hoodie pocket as if to suggest he had a gun and ordered the clerk to open the register.
FSPD identified 36-year-old Zachary Scott Davisas the man arrested for the robbery.
