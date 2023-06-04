Fort Smith police arrest convenience store robbery suspect

FSPD says the robbery took place at approximately 10:17 p.m. at The Point Convenience Store located at 1116 Grand Avenue.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Spanish version: Para español haga click aqui.



The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) announced they've arrested the suspect that robbed a convenience store on Saturday, April 8, night.

FSPD says the robbery took place at approximately 10:17 p.m. at The Point Convenience Store located at 1116 Grand Avenue.

According to witnesses, a male entered the store and went behind the counter. When confronted, the male put his hand in his hoodie pocket as if to suggest he had a gun and ordered the clerk to open the register.

FSPD identified 36-year-old Zachary Scott Davisas the man arrested for the robbery.

APRIL 8 ROBBERY: Suspect sought in connection to incident at The Point convenience, see release for more details https://t.co/RPAofDzI7m — Fort Smith Police (@FortSmithPD) April 9, 2023

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device