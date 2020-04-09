Fort Smith Riverfront Park flag reinstallation debate underway

Recently, seven flags were taken down from poles at the park. The City says the removal was due to their tattered conditions and some new ones were ordered.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A debate over what type of flags should be flown at Fort Smith's Riverfront Park is underway.

Recently, seven flags were taken down from poles at the park. The City of Fort Smith says the removal was due to their tattered conditions and some new ones were ordered.

Among the flags removed, a French National flag, three U.S. Star flags, and a Confederate States of America flag.

City leaders are now taking a look at reinstallation and no final decisions have made. People who live in Fort Smith are debating the issue as well.

“We can’t remove history, we can’t erase history," said Joey McCutchen, a Fort Smith Lawyer. "We’ve got to learn from our history. The good bad and the ugly. And I’ve been watching those flags for quite some time because they represent all of our history. Our Confederate history, there are several US flags and we can’t pick and chose which history we’re going to display.”

“For me personally, I definitely don’t want to have the Confederate flag put back

up," said Andre Good, a Fort Smith City Director. "Just like the monument that’s on the courthouse lawn and it just makes me remember just like everyone else who sees that the saying ‘less we forget’ and what are we trying to remember?”



The City of Fort Smith released this statement today saying in part: