Fort Smith Revenue Office on Phoenix Ave. closed due to COVID-19 and lack of staff

FORT SMITH, Ark — The Fort Smith Revenue Office located at 6515 Phoenix Avenue has been closed temporarily due to COVID-19 and lack of staff.

According to a sign that’s posted on its door, the office will reopen when adequate staff is available to operate the office.

An update will be provided on Sunday (Aug. 15) to announce whether it will reopen on Monday (Aug. 16).

Those who normally do business at the Fort Smith Revenue Office on Phoenix Avenue can visit the Revenue Office at 616 Garrison or can visit https://mydmv.arkansas.gov/ .

Many services such as registering a vehicle, ordering a replacement driver's license, or personalizing license plates are now available online.