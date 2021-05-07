Fort Smith mayor's annual July 4 celebration held at Riverfront Park for first time in two years

Over a thousand Fort Smith area residents gathered at Riverfront Park to enjoy the annual Independence Day celebration.

FORT SMITH, Arkansas — Over a thousand Fort Smith area residents gathered at Riverfront Park to enjoy the annual “The Mayor’s 4th of July Celebration,” an annual event held by the mayor of Fort Smith.

“I’m excited for all these people coming here ready to see fireworks. Ready to hear the music,” said attendee Lucas Jones.

For the first time in over two years, the celebration was held at its original home.“

In 2019 we had a flood. and we could not have the celebration on the riverfront like it’s been tradition,” Fort Smith Mayor George McGill said.

Some bringing blankets and lawn chairs. Ready to enjoy the cant-miss celebration.

“If you’re within 100 miles you did not want to miss this party,” Mayor McGill said.

A party filled with live music. From local to regional acts, artist such as, Mr. Cabbagehead, Larry B, the River Valley Community Band, and Who Killed JR performed.

“I’m glad to be back out. To see all these people here,” Lucas Jones said after being stuck in the house for a year.

Historical Actor Ernest Marsh taking the time to celebrate and educate. Educating the community about local historical figures, like Bass Reeves. The first Black U.S. marshal west of the Mississippi, originally from the Fort Smith area.

“Bass Reeves is known as having over 3,000 arrests and also 14 killed in the line of duty when it was necessary,” attendee Ernest Marsh said.

However, what everyone was most excited about were the fireworks.

“They are going to shoot fireworks at night,” attendee Landon Jones mentioned with excitement.

Mayor McGill saying, it’s their way of saying thank you to its people.