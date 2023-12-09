Fort Smith residents address concerns of potential roundabout

The Fort Smith Board of Directors decided to not spend thousands of dollars to study how to make an intersection safer.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Josh Buchfink, the public relations manager for the City of Fort Smith, expressed how the intersection at Free Ferry Road and Albert Pike Avenue needs some safety improvements. Right now the intersection is a four-way stop, but a roundabout was in the talks.

“This particular intersection has been identified over the past several years as an area with a lot of accidents,” said Buchfink. “Ultimately, it will lead to better flow of traffic, particularly during those high traffic times of day. And it’s actually a safer option than a four-way stop, which is currently there.”

This area has heavy traffic in the mornings and late afternoons because of a nearby school. In 2022, according to The City’s Traffic Accidents Report Study, the intersection was ranked number 10 on a ranking of the top ten intersections with the highest rate of accidents when compared to daily traffic.

A study by Traffic Engineering Consultants showed that "the intersection of Free Ferry Road and Albert Pike Avenue would be a good candidate for a roundabout.”

However, after some discussion and a large turnout at the Sept. 12 Fort Smith Board of Directors study session, the board decided to not move the issue forward.

Board member Christina Catsavis said she thinks the intersection is too small.

“I worry about the property it would take from the nearby property owners. Sometimes there’s just no really good solution. I think the four-way stop as we got it is ideal, maybe not the best solution, but the best out of the options,” said Catsavis.

Other options discussed were a traffic light and adding flashing lights to stop signs and crosswalks.

Carmen Geoates, a resident near the intersection, had planned to speak at the meeting.

“The end of the roundabout would have actually prohibited the three of us from able to turn out, we would only be able to turn in one direction out of our driveway,” said Geoates.

She started a petition to stop the roundabout and collected over 100 signatures.

“I've never done anything like this in my life,” said Geoates. “When something happens in your neighborhood, you kind of want to stop it.”

Geoates came to the meeting with her own research and points to prove.

“I got the data from the police department. There's been one accident at our intersection,” said Geoates. “We went to Arkansas Department of Transportation and found the traffic has actually gone down in the last like 11 years.”

The city will continue to evaluate other options to make the intersection safer that don't include a roundabout.

