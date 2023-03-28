Fort Smith resident airlifted to hospital after apartment fire

Fire Marshal Ethan Millard says the fire happened at the Village South Apartments in Fort Smith where an elderly resident was airlifted to Little Rock.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A Fort Smith resident has been taken by medical helicopter to Little Rock after their apartment caught fire during the morning of March 28.

According to Fort Smith Fire Marshal Ethan Millard, the fire happened at the Village South Apartments located on 5101 Towson Ave.

Officials have not confirmed the individual's identity or the extent of their injuries.

The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time.

