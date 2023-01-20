Fort Smith man reported missing, last seen Dec. 29.

Fort Smith Police are looking for 63-year-old James Enoch, 63, last seen Dec. 29 around 1300 N 8th St.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police are asking for help locating 63-year-old James Enoch.

Enoch was last seen around 1300 N 8th Street on the evening of Dec. 29.

He was reported missing by friends concerned for his well-being.

If you have any information that can assist in locating Mr. Enoch, please call 479-709-5100 (or 911 for an emergency).

