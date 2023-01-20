Missing Fort Smith man found safe

A missing Fort Smith man last seen Dec. 29 has been found safe.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police activated a Silver Alert for a missing elderly man last seen the evening of Dec. 29.

The man was reported missing by friends who were concerned for his well-being.

On Sat. Jan. 1, FSPD reported him found and safe.

