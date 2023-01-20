Missing Fort Smith man found safe

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police activated a Silver Alert for a missing elderly man last seen the evening of Dec. 29.
The man was reported missing by friends who were concerned for his well-being.
On Sat. Jan. 1, FSPD reported him found and safe.
Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:
Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device
To report a typo or grammatical error, please email KFSMDigitalTeam@tegna.com and detail which story you're referring to.