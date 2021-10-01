Fort Smith Regional Art Museum to host Family Day

The event will feature artists, free food, games, prizes, and more.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — The Fort Smith Regional Art Museum (RAM) is hosting RAM Family Day - Under the Big Top this Saturday (Oct. 2). RAM is a free, non-profit museum.

RAM is inviting the community to stop by the museum for indoor and outdoor activities and is hoping more families will become familiar with the museum during this event.

The event will be featuring artists demonstrating their work, an "art trivia" game, an interactive art history exhibit, and a cakewalk. Cakewalk prizes will include art supply kits, circus wigs, and more. There will also be free hot dogs.

Attendees will be able to explore the art of miniature to-scale buildings in the David Malcolm Rose: The Lost Highway exhibition with a fun scavenger indoor hunt. Banjoist John Spain will be providing live music along with a display of a historic timeline of banjos.

The event will be from 11:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 1601 Rogers Avenue.