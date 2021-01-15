Fort Smith Regional Art Museum reopens for Annual Invitational

The Fort Smith Regional Art Museum (RAM) will be reopening effective today (Jan. 15).

The Fort Smith Regional Art Museum (RAM) will be reopening effective today (Jan. 15) for the Annual Invitational.

The museum had been temporarily closed for cleaning and disinfecting of the art space.

Works of art of 53 artists will be seen in the museum today.

The RAM Invitational exhibition, with the 2021 theme of Exploring Mindscapes: An Artist’s Reflection, explores what artists have been thinking about and making during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Held since 1948, the RAM Annual Invitational is a favorite of our region,” Louis Meluso, executive director, says. “To see the creations by so many of our talented artists in the River Valley and from other states as well is a fantastic opportunity that everyone enjoys.”

Cash prizes will be awarded to first, second and third place. Visitors can vote on a People’s Choice Award. The first-prize winner also receives a solo show for the upcoming year.

The purpose of this exhibition is to encourage and recognize professional artists. All works will be for sale, and proceeds benefit RAM and the artists.

Exploring Mindscapes: An Artist’s Reflection, will be on view January 15 through May 16, 2021.

Masks will be required and hand sanitizing stations throughout the station and the requirement of facial masks. RAM has a supply of free masks if needed.

For more information, visit www.fsram.org, or call 479-784-2787.