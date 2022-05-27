Fort Smith Regional Art Museum hosts Annual Art Invitational

The museum is inviting artists of all genres to submit work inspired by metamorphosis.

FORT SMITH, Ark — The Fort Smith Regional Art Museum (RAM) is hosting its annual invitational and this year's theme is Metamorphosis.

RAM says amidst the chaos, isolation, and shifting perspectives, they wish to focus on renewal and new beginnings.

The museum is inviting artists of all genres to submit work evocative of renewal, rebirth, beginnings, endings, and individualistic approaches to what "metamorphosis" means to them.

Submissions must be entered by Dec. 3, 2021. Entries accepted will be announced on Dec. 24, 2021.

Winners will be announced on Feb. 3, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. The art will be on view from Feb. 4 through May 22, 2022.

The deadline for pickup is May 27, 2022.