x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Fort Smith Regional Art Museum hosts Annual Art Invitational

The museum is inviting artists of all genres to submit work inspired by metamorphosis.

FORT SMITH, Ark — The Fort Smith Regional Art Museum (RAM) is hosting its annual invitational and this year's theme is Metamorphosis.

RAM says amidst the chaos, isolation, and shifting perspectives, they wish to focus on renewal and new beginnings. 

The museum is inviting artists of all genres to submit work evocative of renewal, rebirth, beginnings, endings, and individualistic approaches to what "metamorphosis" means to them. 

Submissions must be entered by Dec. 3, 2021. Entries accepted will be announced on Dec. 24, 2021.

Winners will be announced on Feb. 3, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. The art will be on view from Feb. 4 through May 22, 2022.

The deadline for pickup is May 27, 2022.

For more information visit www.fsram.org.

RAM Annual Invitational! Metamorphosis Deadline for Submissions 12/3/2021!

Posted by Fort Smith Regional Art Museum on Friday, November 12, 2021

RELATED: Fort Smith Regional Art Museum announces new exhibit featuring John Belle, Jr.'s works

RELATED: Crystal Bridges celebrates 10 year anniversary with several festivities

In Other News

U.S. Capitol Christmas tree to make a stop in Fayetteville this weekend