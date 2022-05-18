Fort Smith Regional Airport conducts Emergency Training

The Fort Smith Regional Airport conducted its FAA-mandated emergency exercise on Wednesday, May 15.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Regional Airport conducted its triennial airport emergency exercise on Wednesday.

The Federal Aviation Administration requires airports to conduct an FSE or full-scale exercise every 3 years.

“It’s so important for this to be tested so that way if it actually were an actual incident out here, not only is the airport response ready to go,” said airport director Michael Griffin. “But all the off-airport and supporting agencies are prepared for an aircraft incident.”

The full-scale exercise had more than 10 agencies involved in the training.

According to a press release, they included:

Fort Smith Regional Airport

Arkansas Air National Guard 188th Wing Fire Services

Fort Smith Fire Department

Fort Smith EMS, Sebastian County EMS

Fort Smith Police Department

Federal Aviation Administration

Health Sciences Academy at Darby School

Sebastian County Office of Emergency Management

Local hospitals

“There have been aircraft incidents out here,” said Griffin. “This is measuring that preparedness and making sure that we are prepared”

Officials stated that the airport gathers at least once a year to review emergency plans. For Wednesday’s training, Griffin said they met multiple times to plan. He said the event typically only lasts a few hours, despite all the preparation.

The FAA also requires airports to provide aircraft firefighting. The Fort Smith regional airport said they can rely on the neighboring guard members.

“Fortunately with the 188th wing providing the fire services here at the airport,” said Griffin. “We are fully staffed 24/7 in the event that an actual incident were to occur.”

