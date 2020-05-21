In order to determine the best staycation spots, WalletHub compared 182 U.S. cities across two key dimensions: 1) Recreation and 2) Rest & Relaxation.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — 2020 is the year for taking a staycation instead of a vacation.

Many states are starting to reopen some businesses after closing them due to coronavirus, but it will be a long time before the travel and tourism industries are back to normal.

In order to determine the best staycation spots, WalletHub compared 182 U.S. cities, including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state, across two key dimensions: 1) Recreation and 2) Rest & Relaxation.

Fort Smith ranked number six in Wallethub’s Best Cities for Staycations in 2020.

Wallethub writes, “Many people won’t want to be around crowds until the pandemic has fully subsided, and others simply don’t have the money to take a trip with how hard COVID-19 has hit the economy. Luckily, there are certain places that offer plenty of options for entertainment and relaxation at the right price point, making those cities the perfect spots for staying local.”

Their data set ranges from parks per capita to the average home square footage and the idealness of summer weather.

