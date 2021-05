Fort Smith leaders say that they have the perfect place for Trader Joe's to set up shop in the city.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — City leaders in Fort Smith hope to get the community involved in bringing a Trader Joe's to the city.

City Director Neal Martin told 5NEWS leaders discussed it in their strategic session meeting last week. And now they are asking people to go to Trader Joe's website and fill out a request to bring a store to Fort Smith.