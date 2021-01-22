Fort Smith Public Schools work to recruit more substitute teachers

Last summer, the Fort Smith school district increased the daily substitute rate to $95.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The COVID-19 pandemic continues to present unforeseen challenges to the Fort Smith area.

One of those ways is finding enough substitute teachers to cover teacher absences in Fort Smith Public Schools.

“Staffing classrooms that need substitutes is a challenge under normal circumstances. The pandemic complicates matters significantly,” said Zena Featherston Marshall, FSPS executive director of communication and community partnerships.

The district had to “pivot to online learning” Jan. 15 and Jan. 19 because they did not have enough substitutes to cover all the teacher absences.

The district had a similar pivot to online learning Nov. 20.

The district’s schedule for the school year had on-line learning days scheduled for Nov. 23 and 24.