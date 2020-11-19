All Fort Smith Public Schools students to transition to online learning for Friday

The district says the changes come because of "challenges to providing adequate supervision and services for students at this time."

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Public Schools students will transition to online learning for Friday, Nov. 20, according to a social media post from the district. Students will also learn virtually on Nov. 23 and 24 through previously scheduled virtual learning days.

The district says the changes come because of "challenges to providing adequate supervision and services for students at this time," according to the district's post.

Students who are attending on-site instruction at their schools will use their school’s online learning platform to access lessons and assignments for Nov. 20, 23, and 24.

Pre-K students will attend school and will follow a regular schedule.

All Fort Smith Public Schools teachers and staff will report to work in their buildings and classrooms on Friday, according to the district.