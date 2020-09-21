Fort Smith Public Schools lead the state in known COVID-19 cases

Fort Smith Public Schools continues to lead the state in number of COVID-19 cases

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Public Schools continues to lead the state in number of COVID-19 cases. On Monday (Sept. 21), the Arkansas Department of Health showed the Fort Smith school district with 151 cumulative cases of the virus in the student and employee population from June 15 to present.

Of those cases, 23 have been faculty and staff and 127 have been students, or 0.9% of the student population, which was listed as 14,136 for the 2019-20 school year, according to the state’s website. The district has 25 active cases.

In comparison, the larger Little Rock school district has 92 cumulative cases, 15 faculty and staff and 77 students, which is 0.35% of the 21,472 student population reported in the 2019-20 school year. The district has 20 active cases. The Springdale school district has 135 total cases. Of those 23 are faculty and staff and 111 are students, or 0.5% of the 22,164 student population. The district has 29 active cases.