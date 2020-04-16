x
Skip Navigation

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

local

Fort Smith Public Schools extends grab-and-go breakfast and lunch through end of April

Meals will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. during regularly scheduled school calendar days.
Fort Smith Public Schools

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Public Schools will extend its grab-and-go breakfast and lunch meal service at its 19 Elementary Schools through the end of April. 

Meals will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. during regularly scheduled school calendar days.

  • Meals are free and available to all children ages 1-18. 
  • Children or parents may pick up meals. 
  • Children may go to any location to receive meals. 
  • Child Nutrition Staff will serve meals at the building front entrance. 
  • Adults can purchase meals for $2.50 for breakfast and $4.00 for lunch. 

Fort Smith Public Schools encourages following CDC Guidelines for social distancing when picking up grab-and-go meals at these locations. Students will not be able to access lockers, classrooms or other areas of the school during this time. Elementary School Locations Serving Grab-and-Go Breakfast and Lunch.

Fort Smith Public Schools grab and go meals

1 / 4
Fort Smith Public Schools
  • Ballman: 2601 South Q Street 
  • Barling: 1400 D Street in Barling 
  • Beard: 1600 Cavanaugh Road 
  • Bonneville: 2500 South Waldron Road 
  • Carnall: 2524 South Tulsa Street 
  • Cavanaugh: 1025 School Street 
  • Cook: 3517 Brooken Hill Drive 
  • Euper Lane: 6601 Euper Lane 
  • Fairview: 2400 South Dallas Street 
  • Howard: 1301 North 8th Street 
  • Morrison: 3415 Newlon Road 
  • Orr: 3609 Phoenix Avenue 
  • Pike: 4111 Park Avenue 
  • Spradling: 4949 Spradling Avenue 
  • Sunnymede: 4201 North O Street 
  • Sutton: 5001 Kelley Highway 
  • Tilles: 815 North 16th Street 
  • Trusty: 3300 Harris Avenue 
  • Woods: 3201 Massard Road

RELATED: Fort Smith Public Schools help students access WIFI through 'Park & Learn' signs

RELATED: AR public schools to continue online courses through the rest of the school year