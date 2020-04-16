Fort Smith Public Schools extends grab-and-go breakfast and lunch through end of April

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Public Schools will extend its grab-and-go breakfast and lunch meal service at its 19 Elementary Schools through the end of April.
Meals will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. during regularly scheduled school calendar days.
- Meals are free and available to all children ages 1-18.
- Children or parents may pick up meals.
- Children may go to any location to receive meals.
- Child Nutrition Staff will serve meals at the building front entrance.
- Adults can purchase meals for $2.50 for breakfast and $4.00 for lunch.
Fort Smith Public Schools encourages following CDC Guidelines for social distancing when picking up grab-and-go meals at these locations. Students will not be able to access lockers, classrooms or other areas of the school during this time. Elementary School Locations Serving Grab-and-Go Breakfast and Lunch.
Fort Smith Public Schools grab and go meals
- Ballman: 2601 South Q Street
- Barling: 1400 D Street in Barling
- Beard: 1600 Cavanaugh Road
- Bonneville: 2500 South Waldron Road
- Carnall: 2524 South Tulsa Street
- Cavanaugh: 1025 School Street
- Cook: 3517 Brooken Hill Drive
- Euper Lane: 6601 Euper Lane
- Fairview: 2400 South Dallas Street
- Howard: 1301 North 8th Street
- Morrison: 3415 Newlon Road
- Orr: 3609 Phoenix Avenue
- Pike: 4111 Park Avenue
- Spradling: 4949 Spradling Avenue
- Sunnymede: 4201 North O Street
- Sutton: 5001 Kelley Highway
- Tilles: 815 North 16th Street
- Trusty: 3300 Harris Avenue
- Woods: 3201 Massard Road