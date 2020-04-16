Fort Smith Public Schools extends grab-and-go breakfast and lunch through end of April

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Public Schools will extend its grab-and-go breakfast and lunch meal service at its 19 Elementary Schools through the end of April.

Meals will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. during regularly scheduled school calendar days.

Fort Smith Public Schools encourages following CDC Guidelines for social distancing when picking up grab-and-go meals at these locations. Students will not be able to access lockers, classrooms or other areas of the school during this time. Elementary School Locations Serving Grab-and-Go Breakfast and Lunch.