Fort Smith Public Schools announces 2020 summer meals program

Fort Smith Public Schools’ 2020 Summer Meals Program will begin Monday, June 1, 2020 through Friday, July 31, 2020.

FSPS’ 2020 Summer Meals Program will begin Monday, June 1, 2020 through Friday, July 31, 2020, at the traditional eleven elementary schools listed below on weekdays (Monday through Friday) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (except July 3).

Summer meals will also be provided at Sutton Elementary School on weekdays during the same timeframe; however, meals will end at Sutton Elementary at the end of June.

The USDA funded Summer Meals Program provides area children with an opportunity for regular and healthy meals during the summer months. Meals will be grab-and-go style.

What: FSPS 2020 Summer Meals Program

When: Beginning Monday, June 1, 2020 through July 31, 2020

Time: Weekdays from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Where: see locations below

Summer Meal Service Locations

Ballman Elementary: 2601 South Q Street

Barling Elementary: 1400 D Street in Barling

Beard Elementary: 1600 Cavanaugh Road

Carnall Elementary: 2524 South Tulsa Street

Fairview Elementary: 2400 South Dallas Street

Howard Elementary: 1301 North 8th Street

Morrison Elementary: 3415 Newlon Road

Pike Elementary: 4111 Park Avenue

Spradling Elementary: 4949 Spradling Avenue

Sunnymede Elementary: 4201 North O Street

*Sutton Elementary School: 5001 Kelley Highway (Sutton will serve meals through the end of June)

Tilles Elementary: 815 North 16th Street

Meals are free and available to all children ages 1-18. Children or parents may pick up meals. Children may go to any location to receive meals. Child Nutrition Staff will serve meals at the building front entrance. Adults can purchase meals for $2.50 for breakfast and $4.00 for lunches.

The nearest locations include:

Bonneville: go to Ballman or Fairview

Cavanaugh and Cook: go to Beard

Euper Lane and Woods: go to Pike

Orr: go to Carnall

Trusty: go to Morrison or Spradling

4th of July Notice:

Meals will not be served on Friday, July 3 in observance of the 4th of July holiday on Saturday, July 4.

Questions? Contact Program Director Leigh Christian at 479-785-2501, ext. 1243.

Fort Smith Public Schools encourages following CDC Guidelines for social distancing when picking up grab-and-go meals at these locations. Students will not be able to access lockers, classrooms or other areas of the school during this time.

Fort Smith Public Schools will continue Grab-and-Go meal service at its 19 elementary schools from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. through the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year. The Last Day of the 2019-2020 school year is May 28.