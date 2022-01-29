Fort Smith Public School district hires another consultant for Peak project

Fort Smith Public Schools hired a second out-of-state company to assist in closing out the Peak project.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — With the contract with its project manager drawing to a close and substantial work still to be done on the Peak Innovation Center, Fort Smith Public Schools hired a second out-of-state company to assist in closing out the Peak project.

Fort Worth, Texas-based Procedeo LLC was hired in the summer to assist in the closeout of the Peak Innovation Center project documentation as the Hoar Project Management (HPM) contract was set to expire in the fall. The company is assisting with the final details of established agreements through the “punch list” process, said Zena Featherston Marshall, FSPS executive director of communication and community partnerships.