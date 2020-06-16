Fort Smith Public Library now open to visitors by appointment only

During Phase 1 of reopening, 30-minute visits to the main library will be available by appointment only.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Public Library (FSPL) is welcoming library customers back.

FSPL plans to re-open in phases, following the guidance of the CDC and government officials.

During Phase 1 of reopening, 30-minute visits to the main library will be available by appointment only.

Appointments are available Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

FSPL visitors and staff are required to wear masks while inside the building during Phase 1.

Social distancing will be practiced inside FSPL, and there will be a limit on the number of people allowed in the building at one time.

Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

The branch libraries, Dewey’s Café, meeting rooms and study rooms will not be open during Phase 1.

For more information or to schedule an appointment to visit FSPL click HERE. You can also call FSPL at (479) 783-0229.

FSPL is asking that you do not visit if you have recently had COVID-19 symptoms or if you have been around someone with symptoms or someone who has had the virus within the past 14 days.

High-risk individuals are encouraged to continue using the library’s curbside service and digital resources.

All library material that is currently checked out is due back by June 29.

Materials may be returned to any of the four FSPL locations.

Please return materials at the outside book returns.

Library fines have not been charged while the library buildings have been closed.

Overdue fines will begin accumulating on July 13.

For those who do not want to visit the library in person, FSPL’s new curbside delivery of books and DVDs will continue to be available.