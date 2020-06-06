Hundreds gathered in the heat in Fort Smith to protest for racial equality

Hundreds of people gathered peacefully in Fort Smith Saturday to protest racism and police brutality.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Hundreds of people gathered in at the intersection of Jenny Line and Zero Street in Fort Smith Saturday (June 6) on one of the hottest days of the year thus far to speak out against racism and police brutality.

Around 200 protesters lined the street holding signs and chanting. People of all nationalities and age groups stood together in unity, remaining peaceful the entire time.

A mixture of emotions ran through the hearts of protesters on Saturday. For 11 days Americans across the country have gathered to denounce police brutality and seeking reforms.

“It has really affected me as an individual and so I just wanted to do my part for my community to be aware and accountable because a lot of people are like oh well that doesn’t happen here..well it doesn’t happen to you," Zachary Myers, one of the protest organizers said.



This is all happening in the middle of the global COVID-19 pandemic. Though most people were wearing masks, their collective chants about George Floyd, Black Lives Matter, and No Justice, No Peace could be heard.

“I’m trying to get people to understand, the voice that we are bringing... it’s something important, you just listen. And if you’re sitting back silent that means you’re against us. If you are not speaking out and you’re not trying to change what’s going on here then you are against us and a part of the problem," Harold Grace, a protester at the event, said.



Silence fell among the crowd for eight minutes when protesters and police all took a knee on the hot ground and raised their fists in the air. This symbolized the eight minutes a Minneapolis police officer held George Floyd on the ground with his knee of his neck.

“There’s been deaths, there’s been murders going on, we need to take a moment of silence to think, meditate with god, get our minds right and focus," Tristian Price, a protester at the event, said.



Members of the Fort Smith Police Department came out to the protest, protecting, supporting, and standing with their community.

“We know where they are coming from and being out here with them, not in riot gear like you might see in other places. We are out here just to keep the peace and to hear what they have to say,” Aric Mitchell with the Fort Smith Police Department said.

Two people at the protest were treated for heat-related incidents, but are expected to be just fine.