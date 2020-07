Thousands in Fort Smith are without power Friday evening.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Thousands of people are without electricity in Fort Smith Friday (July 3) night.

The Chaffee Crossing area has been hit the hardest by the outages with nearly 6,000 OG&E customers without power.

Arkansas Valley Electric Cooperative took to their Facebook page to say they are experiencing supplier issues in the Chaffee Crossing and Rye Hill areas.

There has been no time given on when the outages will be fixed.