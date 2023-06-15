Missing elderly woman in Fort Smith found safe

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A search was initiated on June 14 by the Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) for a 68-year-old woman last seen leaving Baptist Health Hospital.
Police say 68-year-old Mary Beth Armstrong from Wister, Okla., left Baptist Health at 11:16 p.m. on Wednesday and was reported missing by her family on Thursday morning.
On the same day, FSPD updated the public that Armstrong was found safe "in another jurisdiction."
