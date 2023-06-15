x
Fort Smith police searching for 68-year-old woman last seen leaving hospital

Police describe her as very thin with long gray/black hair.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — According to the Fort Smith Police Department, a woman was reported missing after she was last seen leaving Baptist Health on June 14.

Police say 68-year-old Mary Beth Armstrong from Wister, Okla., left Baptist Health at 11:16 p.m. on Wednesday and was reported missing by her family on Thursday morning.

Police describe her as very thin with long gray/black hair and was last seen wearing short light purple pajamas, and eyeglasses.

Anyone with information on Armstrong's whereabouts is asked to contact Fort Smith police at 479-709-5100 and to dial 911 for emergencies. 

5NEWS will update this article with information as it becomes available.

Credit: FSPD

