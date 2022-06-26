Fort Smith Police warns public about social media stabbing posts

FSPD confirms they are unaware of this incident nor is investigating one.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) says they are one of the multiple police departments in different cities receiving calls about a homeless male stabbing people at random.

There are also social media posts going around warning people about this type of incident. Fort Smith Police confirms they are unaware of this incident nor is investigating one.

FSPD says if an incident like this were to occur, the public would be notified.

These notifications go out through the GovDelivery platform and on their social media pages.

They ask anyone who has information on a crime to call 479-709-5000 or 911 for emergencies.

UNSUBSTANTIATED: Post regarding stabbing making rounds on social media https://t.co/BvlUY5Cqup — Fort Smith Police (@FortSmithPD) June 26, 2022

