Fort Smith Police warn drivers of unsafe road conditions on Zero St. and part of Towson Ave.

FSPD says Zero St. is not safe to drive and Towson Ave. between South O and South I Streets has become almost impassable.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) is warning drivers to stay off Zero St. and parts of Towson Ave Friday, Feb. 4, morning.

FSPD says the roads there are a sheet of ice and have worsened since last night. FSPD reports multiple vehicles bumping into one another or getting stuck on ice. Since Thursday afternoon, they have responded to one minor accident and eight stalled vehicles.

FSPD says drivers are still trying to do the speed limit, but the roads are not good enough to do that safely.

Towson Ave. between South O and South I Streets has become almost impassable and they ask that drivers avoid the area as they work to address the issues.

The department will continue to give updates on the latest road conditions on its Twitter and Facebook pages.

All of Zero St is bad. Folks are still trying to do the speed limit, but the roads are not good enough to do that safely. Furthermore, Towson from S O to S I is impassable. Please avoid these areas if you can. pic.twitter.com/hA7rqR0U51 — Fort Smith Police (@FortSmithPD) February 4, 2022