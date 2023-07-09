The police and fire departments responded to the scene and cordoned off the area, but report that there was no threat.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FORT SMITH, Ark — Fort Smith Police (FSPD) and Fire Department (FSFD) responded to a call about a “suspicious package” on Sept. 7 that the bomb squad later identified as not being a threat.

According to the community alert issued by the City of Fort Smith, Prairie Drive to Regions Park Drive had been cordoned off by police as of Thursday afternoon.

The police were called to the area when a “suspicious package located by a mailbox” was reported.

The remained cordoned off until the bomb squad determined the package was not a threat.

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device