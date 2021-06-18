'Dedicated public servant and a loyal friend,' Fort Smith Police Sergeant Rick Entmeier passes away

The Fort Smith Police Department announced the death of Officer, Sgt. Rick Entmeier. He passed away overnight at the Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center in Poteau.

FORT SMITH, Ark — The Fort Smith Police Department announced the death of Officer Sgt. Rick Entmeier this morning (June 18). He passed away overnight at the Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center in Poteau.

Sgt. Entmeier was from Oklahoma, where he started his career. He started working for the Fort Smith Police Department in 2001, where he served for almost 20 years.

Sgt. Entmeier starting as a Patrol Officer and served in the Department's Office of Professional Standards before being promoted to Sergeant in June 2010.

Sgt. Entmeier spent several years as a patrol troop supervisor. He was serving as the Property Crimes Sergeant in the Criminal Investigations Division at the time of his death. He was also a Polygraph Examiner at the Fort Smith Police Department and Defensive Tactics Instructor at the Fort Smith Police Training Academy.

The Fort Smith Police Department says, "Sgt. Entmeier was also a devoted family man, a husband, father, and grandfather. He extended his good nature to those of us who worked with him every day, and we will miss his friendly greetings, jovial voice, and infectious smile."