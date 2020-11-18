Caught on camera: Fort Smith police seek identity of porch pirate who stole Christmas

Tis' the season for stealing? Security footage shows a woman stealing a package of iPhone 12 phones from the victim's porch.

FORT SMITH, Arkansas — The pandemic has impacted the way people shop for the holidays in 2020 just as it has everything else, and to avoid lines, crowds and masks, more people are buying Christmas gifts online than ever before.

"Porch pirates" are real-life versions of the infamous "Grinch" who stole Christmas, and they are prowling local neighborhoods with bad intentions.

With the surge of packages being delivered to homes during the holiday season, porch piracy is on the rise, and local police are working to combat these crimes in an effort to save Christmas.

The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) shared home-security footage that shows a suspected "porch pirate" taking a package of iPhone 12 phones from a Fort Smith resident's porch and is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the suspect.

If you have any information that can help police identify the woman seen in the video below, please contact the FSPD Criminal Investigations Division at (479) 709-5116.

WATCH: Home-security footage released by FSPD