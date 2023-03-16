Teen reported missing in Fort Smith

Police say the 13-year-old was last seen wearing black pants, black hoodie and a black backpack with light-colored lettering.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing teen in Fort Smith.

According to the Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD), 13-year-old John Ward was reported missing during the morning of March 16.

He is approximately 5 feet, 5 inches and weighs 110 pounds, police say.

Ward was last seen wearing black pants, a black hoodie and a black backpack with lighter-colored lettering.

Anyone with information that could possibly assist FSPD with locating the teen can call 479-709-5100.

