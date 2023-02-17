Police searching for missing teen in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Police are asking for the community's help in locating a missing 13-year-old boy in Fort Smith.
Tristan Clouse was last seen wearing a black Nike hoodie, red Jordans and grey pants.
Police say he left an address in the 1400 block of N 38th Street at approximately 10:35 p.m. and was heading eastbound from North 38th and North N Streets.
He is approximately 5'8" tall and weighs around 150 pounds.
If you have any information that can help FSPD locate Clouse and verify his safety, call the police department at 479-709-5100.
