Teens reported missing, endangered, runaway in Fort Smith

The Fort Smith Police Department is requesting help in locating two teens who were reported missing by a family member.

FORT SMITH, Arkansas — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) is requesting help in locating two teens who were reported missing by a family member on April 17.

Leona Flores, 14, and her brother Joshua Flores, 13, reportedly left their home on or around April 7, and have not been in contact.

Joshua is approximately 5'2", weighs around 80 pounds, and has brown hair with brown eyes.

Leona is approximately 5'3", weighs around 110 pounds, and also has brown hair and brown eyes.

Contact FSPD at 479-709-5100 if you have any information that can assist.

