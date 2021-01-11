Fort Smith Police searching for missing and endangered Oklahoma teen

Police need help locating 14-year-old Isaiah Castro, from Stillwell Oklahoma, who reportedly went missing in the Fort Smith area.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police are searching for a missing Oklahoma teen who reportedly went missing in the Fort Smith area.

The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) posted on Facebook asking for the public's help in locating 14-year-old Isaiah Castro, of Stillwell, Oklahoma, who is considered missing and endangered.

FSPD says Castro was last seen wearing a dark blue hoodie, blue jeans with a cross on the back pocket, a black hat and tan work boots. Police say he left on foot in the 4700 block of Alabama Ave. at 3:30 p.m. and may have a disability.

If you have information or see Castro, please contact FSPD at (479)-709-5000.